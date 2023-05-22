Wodonga Council is eager to continue its joint agreement with its Albury counterparts to have the Twin Cities' four pools managed by one party.
Speaking after confidential business at the resumption of Wodonga's May council meeting on May 22, chief executive Matthew Hyde said the decision first required approval from Albury before it could go any further.
"Subject to AlburyCity Council endorsing the continuation of a joint management approach, council commenced the preparation of the procurement and tender process for a five-year contract as a joint management approach with AlburyCity for the delivery of the aquatics management services at Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre, Wodonga aquatics venue and exercise space WAVES, Albury Swim Centre and Lavington Swim Centre," he said.
Cr Mildren described Mr Costelloe as "a stalwart of council meetings who turned up to just about every council meeting" and more than any councillors around the table.
"He was a stalwart of this community in so many different ways. He was an extraordinary man, he was involved in just about everything that this community could put together in one form or another during his life," Cr Mildren said.
"He joined the Wodonga Brass band in 1948 as a 12-year-old and played with the band, essentially, continuously until a few weeks before his passing.
"He was much loved. He was a very, very well learned man in relation to the history of Wodonga, and very specifically the history of Wodonga Brass, and he will be sadly missed at all of our council meetings.
"Thank you to Jim Costelloe for a life well lived and large contributions to this community."
Mr Costelloe was named Rural City of Wodonga Citizen of the Year for 1989.
Wodonga Brass formed a guard of honour at his funeral on May 4.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
