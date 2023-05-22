The Border Mail
Wodonga Council awaits approval from Albury Council to continue pools deal

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 23 2023 - 5:00am
A decision will soon be made on the management of Wodonga and Albury's pools with the current arrangement expired on June 30.
Wodonga Council is eager to continue its joint agreement with its Albury counterparts to have the Twin Cities' four pools managed by one party.

