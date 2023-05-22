The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thurgoona woman avoids conviction after pleading guilty to charge of intimidation

By Albury Court
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mum made threat to bash boy in neighbouring backyard when he asked if she was OK
Mum made threat to bash boy in neighbouring backyard when he asked if she was OK

A Thurgoona mother threatened a teenager in a backyard behind her home that she would "come over" and "bash you" after he asked if she was OK.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.