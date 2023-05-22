Mum made threat to bash boy in neighbouring backyard when he asked if she was OK

A Thurgoona mother threatened a teenager in a backyard behind her home that she would "come over" and "bash you" after he asked if she was OK.
The 17-year-old had just heard the woman, who was in her backyard, say "I just lost my sons" and "I'm going to kill myself".
As a result of her threat, Albury Local Court heard on Monday, May 22, the boy went back inside his home.
"Some time later the victim returned to the backyard," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"The young person feared that the accused would jump the fence with (a) bat."
The woman, 35, who cannot be named, previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of stalking or intimidation.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said at the time of the incident on September 11, the woman had become estranged from a son due to his illicit drug addiction.
The son had been hostile towards her because of an incident involving his sister.
Mr Cronin said his client was also suffering from medical issues that required surgery.
However, her home life had settled since, largely because the son had gone clean from drugs and had found work as an apprentice.
Ms McLaughlin placed the woman on a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
"I have no doubt that would have caused fear for the young person," she said.
"It was a serious threat that you made."
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin said the incident appeared to be "completely out of character" and that she was unlikely to commit further offences.
She also noted the effort the woman had made to address her issues related to alcohol abuse.
The court was told the victim was inside with his two sisters about 9.30pm when he heard a woman's voice coming from the yard directly behind his own home.
Police he went outside "to see if everything was OK".
He was standing about 1.5 metres from the boundary fence when he saw the woman on her phone.
When she made the comment about harming herself, the victim called back: "Oi, are you all right? Do you need help?"
