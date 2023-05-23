The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Burrumbuttock man defied magistrate by adjusting jacket as his case got called

By Albury Court
May 23 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Daniel Heather
Cameron Daniel Heather

A young Burrumbuttock man facing court for drug-driving has twice drawn the ire of a magistrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.