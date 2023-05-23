A young Burrumbuttock man facing court for drug-driving has twice drawn the ire of a magistrate.
Cameron Daniel Heather was sitting in the Albury Local Court public gallery on Monday, May 22, when a man sitting next to him had to be told off for talking.
After admonishing the man for disrespecting the court, Ms McLaughlin turned her attention to Heather for having the hoodie on his jacket pulled over his head.
This second act of disrespect to the court was scoffed at by Heather, 20, who quietly swore as Ms McLaughlin turned her focus back to another case.
Heather and the other man soon left, then he returned and sat in the back of the courtroom with his arms crossed.
When Heather's case was called, he pulled the jacket hood back over his head as he walked towards the defendants' microphone.
Again, Ms McLaughlin told Heather this was totally inappropriate.
"If you have a problem with that you can leave the courtroom and I will deal with you in your absence."
Police told the court that Heather was on a court-imposed conditional release order at the time of his drug-driving offending.
Ms McLaughlin turned to Heather, who pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood, and asked if he had anything to say.
"Nothing," he replied, to which Ms McLaughlin again asked: "There's nothing you want to say?"
"Nah," he replied.
Heather was convicted and fined $280 and lost his licence for three months for having cannabis and methamphetamine in his system when stopped by police in Nowra Street, North Albury, on December 28 at 10.48am.
