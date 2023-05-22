Victim bashed by group in Benalla, threatened with stolen shotgun

A teenager has been bashed by a group and threatened with a stolen firearm during a weekend incident in Benalla.
Police were alerted to the altercation in a residential area after messages were exchanged from about 10.30pm on Saturday night.
A court heard a 16-year-old boy was one of several people who punched, kicked and stomped on the victim near his home.
It's alleged the 16-year-old took out a shotgun which was stolen during a burglary at a co-accused's father's home about Monday last week.
Detective Sergeant Michelle Elliott on Monday said the teenager had taken out the shotgun "almost immediately" and had earlier sent a voice message threatening to put the weapon to the victim's head.
"Wait til I get out," the boy was heard saying after being detained by police.
"I'm gonna f--- you up."
The gun was found in a jacket in nearby parkland and will be forensically examined.
"I have seen the firearm that was produced ... very frightening as to what could occur," Detective Sergeant Elliott said.
"He's a very violent offender."
The court heard the boy was on bail for driving and assault matters, with concerns raised in court that setting up fights was a form of entertainment for him.
The court heard several people had been spoken to by police, with the boy's interview finalised early Sunday morning.
He sought bail to a town outside of Benalla.
A magistrate suggested the home put forward for bail was unsuitable.
He adjourned the matter until Tuesday.
