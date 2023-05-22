Ben Dower hailed the enduring pull of the kennel after playing his 100th game for Jindera on the weekend.
The popular ruckman was chaired off the ground by his team-mates and celebrated the milestone with his wife Rhian and children Francheska and Wilhelm.
Dower's century breaks down into three segments, the 32-year-old having left the club twice only to come back for more each time.
He played 39 games in 2014-15, another 20 in 2018 and has racked up 41 more since 2021.
"It's a really good little individual milestone," Dower said.
"You play footy to win premierships but it's nice to get a little bit of recognition, I suppose, and I'm not getting any younger so they're not getting any easier!
"We've got an honours board in the rooms and a few blokes up there have got a few more games than me but I haven't missed a lot of footy and would be averaging almost 20 games a year."
Dower, who played his junior football at Mitta, joined the Bulldogs from Albury in 2014 and returned to the Sportsground two years later before spending 2018 back with the Mountain Men in the Tallangatta & District League.
So what keeps him coming back to Jindera?
"The club is great at accommodating families," Dower explained.
"It's pretty close to where I live and we have kids running around everywhere after a game. We had Joel Mackie last week doing the awards with Osborne and Joel had to shush the kids while he was talking, which was a bit of fun.
"Everyone pitches in and does what they've got to. You've got people in the canteen all the time, people on the gate, people there on a Friday, they've got 120 kids registered with Auskick and NetSetGo has started up this year
"Everyone pitches in and it makes Saturday worthwhile."
Most of Dower's football at Albury was in the reserves although he did play 57 senior games and was part of the 2016 premiership side.
"I was out at Jindera and came back at the of 2015," he recalled.
"I remember Shaun Daly got hold of me and Alex Jones, we worked pretty hard for that and it was as fit as I've ever been at the start of 2016.
"The day after Boxing Day, Shaun had me and Alex down the ground doing some running, some hard stuff, getting us up to the standard where he thought he needed to be.
"It proved that it worked out for us that year."
Good ruckmen don't grow on trees and Dower's phone has rung plenty of times over the years.
"I don't think it's just me, tall blokes are hard to come by - and blokes that want to do the work too," he said. "It's not an easy job, running in every time.
"But you've got that bit of freedom; you can go anywhere on the ground and you read the play.
"As a big bloke, you're taught to drop off and read the play a bit and I like to think I do that pretty well."
There have been plenty of tough ruck battles over the year although one opponent sticks out.
"Matty Seiter," Dower said. "I played against him when he was at Wodonga and I was at Albury and then I played against him again in the Hume League when he went to Brock-Burrum.
"A lot of the Ovens and Murray ruckmen are pretty handy, you come up against some big blokes in there and in the early days, there were a couple of blokes straight out of the AFL system that came into it as well. You tend to learn a fair bit pretty quick then.
Putting the past to one side for a moment, Dower believes the future is bright for Jindera.
"We had a pretty ordinary season just after COVID when we didn't make finals and struggled a bit but the guys have put in a lot of work since then," he said.
"We recruited a few blokes too, good blokes, people who want to be around the club, we got them back and everyone knows what Willo's like - we do a fair bit of running and he keeps us on our toes with our fitness.
"I still love it and it gets me out of the house too.
"As much as I love my family, it gives me a bit of me time, but there's nothing better than coming off and seeing my two kids and my wife on the sidelines, always supporting me."
Jindera is away to Henty this weekend.
