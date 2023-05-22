The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ben Dower plays his 100th game for Jindera

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 22 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Dower with daughter Francheska, five, wife Rhian and son Wilhelm, three, after playing his 100th game for Jindera in the round six win over Culcairn at the kennel. It was the Bulldogs' third victory of the season.
Ben Dower with daughter Francheska, five, wife Rhian and son Wilhelm, three, after playing his 100th game for Jindera in the round six win over Culcairn at the kennel. It was the Bulldogs' third victory of the season.

Ben Dower hailed the enduring pull of the kennel after playing his 100th game for Jindera on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.