ALBURY'S parklets on Dean Street will stay until at least the middle of next year.
The rest area, on car parks near David Street, won support from councillor Alice Glachan who said the parklet was lauded online.
"I've been told by a number of people that the parklets are quite iconic and have been featured on many Facebook pages and social media," Cr Glachan said.
The decision on Monday May 22 follows the issue being deferred for further discussion after deputy mayor Steve Bowen raised cost concerns in March.
He said he was pleased a period of a further two years for the parklets had been modified to mid-to-late 2024.
That deadline will coincide with the completion of a CBD masterplan at that time.
In a staff report to the May 22 meeting it was noted the traders' body Albury Business Connect unanimously supported retaining the parklets until the masterplan was finalised.
However, it was also acknowledged Dean Street traders, including music store owner Ian Wittingslow and shoe merchant Ross Evans, had surveyed 53 businesses and 51 did not want the parklets to stay for two years at a cost of $28,000.
Councillor Jess Kellahan said opting to keep the parklets until late next year was the most cost-effective decision.
"It seems that it's more expensive to take it down than to leave it in its current position," Cr Kellahan said.
She said the council had overspent on the project, subsequent to a $120,000 NSW government grant.
"Moving forward we need to be transparent about the costs of these initiatives and provide more extensive community and business consultation if we're considering implementing additional parklets in the future," Cr Kellahan said.
"With the current cost of living crisis, additional parklets are not critical assets to be investing in, building or acquiring at this stage."
Council staff reported that no sites had been found to transfer the parklets to, nor locations to house new ones, but they will be considered as part of master plans for the Albury and Lavington CBDs.
The council is also keen to hear from traders who would like the rest stops placed outside their shopfronts.
Eateries Hapi and Zen X have told the city they back the parklets being outside their windows in Dean Street despite car parks being lost.
