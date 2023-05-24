The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

House of the Week | Soak up the serenity close to the city

VH
By Vanessa Hayden
May 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week

This week's House of the Week is for sale by expressions of interest and listed with Stean Nicholls.
This week's House of the Week is for sale by expressions of interest and listed with Stean Nicholls.

5 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VH

Vanessa Hayden

Features and Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.