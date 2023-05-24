House of the Week | Soak up the serenity close to the city

5 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR
Tucked away in a private location on the edge of old East Albury is this dream home with all the trimmings.
Landscaped gardens, views across the valley, an inground swimming pool and a stunning home make for a rare lifestyle opportunity, according to Jack Stean from Stean Nicholls.
"This fantastic home is a one-of-a-kind and extremely rare," said Jack.
"The house has been thoughtfully designed and tailored to suit families, those downsizing from larger farming properties or those wanting space, yet convenience into town.
"The gardens paint an incredible picture and frame the landscape and main residence that sits beyond. We are so lucky to be selling this idyllic property that is only moments away from the city centre."
The home offers two living areas - one that offers a place for some quiet solitude and another that takes advantage of the pool with the indoors flowing out to the outdoors.
Spread over nearly five acres the property backs on to crown land, meaning you are surrounded by a lush green backdrop.
The 12 x 5 metre inground infinity pool is surrounded by glass fencing, ensuring uninterrupted views all around the gardens and beyond and a nice visual flow from the house.
"I can just imagine someone sitting here in the summer looking out over the edge of the pool to the mountains beyond and thinking how lucky they are," said Jack.
There's an additional workshop (which could double as a second garage) - ideal for the home handyman or a trades person requiring equipment storage.
There are four bedrooms and a study.
The open plan family and dining area offers a wonderful communal space for gathering and entertaining.
It features large light filled windows, a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings.
The kitchen features French bi-fold windows and doors, a large island bench and plenty of storage.
"The windows are one of the main features of the home, boasting a view from nearly every vantage point," said Jack.
The main bedroom has a walk-in closet and a funky art-deco ensuite consisting of floor to ceiling tiles, a double shower and vanity and a wonderful bathtub featuring a matte black raindrop tap.
The remaining four bedrooms are located at the northern end of the home along with the family bathroom and an additional toilet.
