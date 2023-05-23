Kealey Moore and Alice Carroll are determined to make their final Association Championships one to remember.
The duo have come all the way through Albury Netball Association's representative pathway and will finish the program this year.
After years of training and playing at J. C. King Park, they'll be firmly in the Netball Victoria shop window at the North East tournament in Shepparton on Sunday.
"It's gone so fast!" Moore said.
"I can't believe we've been doing it for so long.
"It's a bit sad that it's coming to an end and it will be weird just doing club netball in the future.
"I didn't think I would make the rep side but I really wanted to because all my friends were doing it and I was hopeful.
"I was lucky enough to make it when I was younger and I've just kept doing it since then.
"It's a good opportunity and I've learnt lots from good coaches and met lots of friends along the way."
Moore will line up in the goal circle for Albury with Carroll operating in the midcourt.
"This tournament is one to tick off and we're all very excited," Carroll said.
"You build up to it and build up to it and once you get there, you just want to win so you can go to Melbourne and go as far as you can.
"If you want to further your netball, this is where you get selected.
"You play the best of the best and it's not just people you play around the O and M, you play people from all different areas like the GV and Barellan so you get a wide range of experience and different competitors."
Moore and Carroll will continue to indulge their passion for netball with North Albury and Albury respectively but nothing quite compares to a day like this.
"I feel excited because I think we can do it if we really try hard," Moore said.
"I reckon we can make it to Melbourne.
"The Victorian pathway is a great opportunity, Alice and I have both got pretty far with it and I don't think it would have been possible without the rep program."
Grand finalists in each championship division progress to finals day in Melbourne next month.
