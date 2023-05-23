Keeping the conversation going will provide a shared path to reconciliation.
That's the strong belief of Army medical corp soldier and "proud Aboriginal man" Private Ryen Hughes.
He made the observation during a special Army Logistic Training Centre event at Bonegilla's Latchford Barracks on Tuesday.
"Be a voice for generations" was all about celebrating the relationships between First Nations peoples and others within the Defence Force, as part of the lead-up to the beginning of National Reconciliation Week on May 27.
The event featured a welcome to country and smoking ceremony by Johnny Murray and a traditional Indigenous dance performance, which got soldiers up and moving, by Dinawans Connection.
"We want to get the voice out there that everyone is welcome," Private Hughes said.
"We will do that by sharing our stories and sharing our culture of the local area."
Private Hughes said it was important to "share where we come from".
"I feel very proud as an Aboriginal man to be able to serve my country with this flag on my shoulder," he said.
"It's been a dream come true.
"One thing I can say is everyone has a different story; it's important that everyone's stories get heard and we are in it together. There's no 'I' in team - it takes everyone to make a voice."
Lieutenant Colonel Hans Hamilton said the day was important, not only from a Defence perspective but to bring members of the community together.
"It's to pitch the message about sharing the voice," he said.
"It's not just us, it's getting people of all ranks and sizes to share their stories.
"Every soldier is a leader. What we saw today was leadership from the lower levels.
"I applaud the people who got up and shared with us. It's again to share the stories with others because we are all responsible."
