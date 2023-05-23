A NEW tree grants program aims to reverse habitat loss for bees caused by urban development and adverse weather events.
The Trees for Bees Community Tree Grants program is offering grants of up to $500 to community organisations, schools, sporting clubs, gardening clubs and environmental groups to plant pollinator-friendly trees and shrubs.
Wheen Bee Foundation chief executive Fiona Chambers said the grants would increase vital habitat for bees while also raising awareness of the important role these pollinators played in food security.
"The Trees for Bees Community Tree Grants will help reverse habitat loss, providing critical food sources and breeding habitat for bees," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
Twenty grants are available with applications open to community organisations, not-for-profits, school groups, Landcare groups, sporting and gardening clubs and sustainability groups.
Applicants will be judged on their proposed project's benefit to pollinators, the area covered and community impact.
Applications are now open and close on July 31.
To apply for a Trees for Bees Community Tree Grant visit wheenbeefoundation.org.au/communitytreegrants
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.