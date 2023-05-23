The Border Mail
Trees for Bees Community Tree Grants applications open until July 31

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 23 2023 - 2:00pm
The Trees for Bees Community Tree Grants program is offering grants to community organisations, schools, sporting clubs, gardening clubs and environmental groups.
A NEW tree grants program aims to reverse habitat loss for bees caused by urban development and adverse weather events.

Journalist

