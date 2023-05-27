After studying the discipline at university, Faye Gong knew she wanted to open her own business someday.
But she never thought she would open two.
Ms Gong took over the Platinum Brew Cafe on Beechworth Road after the previous owners put the business up for sale.
She also owns Koffee Moments in Wodonga Plaza, but felt the time was right for her to step away and "try something new".
"I wanted to do something different," she said.
"I already have a coffee shop but wanted to challenge myself."
Ms Gong said buying Platinum Brew was "a good business opportunity", especially given the location.
"It's a good business and very well known," she said.
"Although it's very different, I'm looking forward to the changes it'll bring."
Previous owners Sharon Paroz and her husband, Edward, said on a social media post that it had been "an amazing ride".
"We would like to thank everyone for their support over the past eight years and seven months," they said.
"We have made so many friends and, unfortunately, some who have sadly passed on in that time.
"The lovely Faye is the new owner of Platinum Brew, and we wish her all the best for the future."
Ms Gong said the transition had been good, and it helped the staff and chef had stayed on.
"We all get along well, and Sonia has stayed and helped me as much as she can.
Ms Gong said she was excited about what was to come.
"Now that my other business is very stable, it's time for me to branch out".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.