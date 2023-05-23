A series of community "information sessions" about how the $558 million Albury hospital redevelopment might unfold will be held next week.
NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the sessions would involve the Albury campus project team and "provide the community an opportunity to learn more about the project, the planning process and next steps".
The sessions would also help explain how people can become involved in a so-called Project Community Advisory Group to provide a patient, carer and community voice.
The move follows the announcement in March that the Hassell group will have the task of designing the hospital's upgrade alongside project team leaders Johnstaff and MBM, two companies based in Melbourne.
Mr Park said he encouraged the community to get involved in the sessions which will be held in five shopping centres in Albury and Wodonga.
"Work to deliver the region's new hospital is moving ahead with the project team recently appointed to progress master planning, which is a key milestone in the early planning for this major redevelopment," he said.
"Planning is now under way, enabling us to start construction in 2024 and deliver contemporary new hospital facilities.
"Community consultation is an essential part of planning to ensure this new health facility provides the right infrastructure and services that are tailored to the needs of our communities, staff, patients and their families."
Mr Park's office did not say whether the minister would attend the information sessions but it is understood Parliament is sitting at that time.
Better Border Health's Di Thomas said she had applied to be on the Project Community Advisory Group, and encouraged the community to have their say at the information sessions.
"I'd like to see an overwhelming attendance at the drop-in information sessions because I think it sends a very clear message that there is that there is interest, and there are questions being asked in the community about what is being delivered, and how our taxpayer dollars are being spent," she said.
"It's important to note that the consultation is about the project that has been nominated out at Albury, it's not been about whether it should be greenfield or brownfield.
"It's about what the building should have, and how it should serve our community, how the building process should unfold. They've said that basically the remainder of 2023 is an engagement process.
"I encourage anybody in the community on both sides of the border and out to some of the surrounding areas to attend if they can. There's no stupid questions - just ask what you want to know."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he saw the sessions as a a genuine effort from the government to conduct community consultation.
He said he would not be attending the sessions as he would be in Sydney for Parliament, nor had he seen any solid construction plans for the project.
"I encourage our community to get to one of the information sessions being held in Albury, Lavington, White Box Rise and Wodonga," Mr Clancy told The Border Mail. "This provides an opportunity for people to hear first-hand about the hospital rebuild and to provide feedback for the project team."
