The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Health minister Ryan Park heralds Albury hospital information sessions

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns and NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park plan to unmask plans of how the Albury hospital redevelopment will come together after a series of community information sessions. Picture by Anna Warr
NSW Premier Chris Minns and NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park plan to unmask plans of how the Albury hospital redevelopment will come together after a series of community information sessions. Picture by Anna Warr

A series of community "information sessions" about how the $558 million Albury hospital redevelopment might unfold will be held next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.