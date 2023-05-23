COUNCILLORS have lauded NSW's transport department for acting swiftly to extend a 40km/h school zone in central Albury after concerns were aired in March that pupils were being endangered.
The school fronts Olive Street and in February then six year-old student Thomas McKenzie narrowly missed being hurt when a vehicle had to break suddenly to avoid hitting him.
At the council meeting on Monday May 23, councillors welcomed the transport department deciding to extend the zone from May 11.
Councillor David Thurley said it was refreshing the change occurred promptly.
"Often the negotiations with Transport for NSW are long and slow and this is a credit to everyone, including our staff, for getting this one done so quickly," Cr Thurley said.
Councillor Alice Glachan, who chairs the city's traffic committee which raised the zone with the state bureaucracy, also praised the reaction.
"Give credit where credit's due, the Transport for NSW team were extremely responsive to the request made by council," Cr Glachan said.
Councillor Jess Kellahan quoted letters of thanks she had received from Aspect principal Jane Carrington and a member of the school's parent advisory committee Rebecca Schischka.
Ms Carrington wrote the school was "grateful for the timeliness of your considerations and actions along with your preparedness to acknowledge an inadequate process with an efficient solution".
Ms Schischka, who addressed councillors directly at a meeting in March, thanked councillor Darren Cameron for raising the issue after it was publicised in a Border Mail article.
"Seeing the 40km speed signs installed so quickly was a huge relief for us!" Ms Schischka said.
"It is noticeable that the traffic has slowed down considerably in this area."
Speaking to The Border Mail, Ms Schischka expressed a similar sentiment.
"I 100 per cent do believe it has improved, especially with the buses which were flying around the corner (from Hume Street into Olive Street)," she said.
The council is also planning to create six 15-minute car parks during school drop-off and pick-up times and have them revert to two-hour limits at other times.
Ms Schischka said a recent crackdown on motorists who had been parking in the street through the day had opened up more bays.
She said $2000 in fines had been issued in a day.
