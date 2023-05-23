The Border Mail
Albury councillors laud extension of slow zone at Aspect school

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 23 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:45pm
Aspect Riverina School parent Rebecca Schischka in front of the recently erected sign marking the extension of the 40km/h zone in Olive Street near its intersection with Hume Street. Picture by James Wiltshire
Aspect Riverina School parent Rebecca Schischka in front of the recently erected sign marking the extension of the 40km/h zone in Olive Street near its intersection with Hume Street. Picture by James Wiltshire

COUNCILLORS have lauded NSW's transport department for acting swiftly to extend a 40km/h school zone in central Albury after concerns were aired in March that pupils were being endangered.

