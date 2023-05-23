Corowa-Rutherglen co-president John Elmore doesn't expect to announce any new signings at John Foord Oval until the end of July.
He has been busy contacting potential recruits since joining the Roos board late last month.
Elmore revealed he had recently spoken to former Collingwood and GWS Giants defender Heath Shaw about joining the Roos.
"I spoke to Heath Shaw but he has signed for East Keilor for this season and next year," Elmore said.
"We wanted him as an assistant coach but he is unfortunately out of the picture in regards to joining us.
"He would have been a very good gain for our club and the Ovens and Murray in general."
Elmore said he had cast his net wide with his first priority landing a high profile assistant coach to work alongside Roos coach Steve Owen.
"We are talking to a few players and chasing players everywhere," he said.
"It's unfortunate that potential recruits don't want to commit until they see what's happening at their own club.
"We are presently talking to a few potential high-profile recruits as assistant coach.
"I would say we have a very good chance of landing them as well.
"But I don't think we will be able to announce any signings before the end of July.
"We are keeping in touch with all of our players that left and keeping an eye on what they are doing as well."
Elmore is a former president of the Roos and had two stints at the top job.
Initially a two-year term in 1985-86 and then again from 1989 until the end of 1996.
Elmore said it was a juggling act trying to recruit while still being respectful to the players and clubs involved.
"I would like to see a few players say yes, yes, yes, we will commit," he said.
"But we are mindful that players are committed for this year and we need to let them play football.
"We are just trying to gauge the interest of prospective recruits without putting too much pressure on them.
"But I can assure you that as a board we are working very hard to get everything in place for next year."
Members of the Corowa board including Elmore recently visited Princes Park in Shepparton to inspect the temporary change and clubroom facilities being used by the Swans this year.
Similar to the Roos, the Swans' facilities were severely damaged by floods last year.
They had an $800,000 temporary facility built in time for the new season which was funded by AFL Victoria.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It's no secret that we won't have a new facility by the start of next year," Elmore said.
"So we went and had a look at what the Shepparton Swans have got and they look magnificent considering the circumstances.
"We have initiated discussion with the AFL about getting something similar in place by next year.
"The juniors and netballers have been playing home matches at John Foord Oval and there are a few containers being used for toilets and change rooms.
"Graham (Hosier) has been busy doing all the paperwork associated for applying for the relevant grants the club is eligible for the new club rooms.
"So we are doing everything we can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.