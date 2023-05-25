READ UP
Sydney Writers' Festival Live & Local, Albury Library Museum, Saturday, May 27, 10am to 8.30pm and Sunday, May 28, 10am to 3pm
One of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will live-stream its headline events to Albury Library Museum. Brought to Albury in real time, Jane Harper talks about her new crime novel Exiles, Booker Prize-winning author Eleanor Catton discusses her keenly anticipated thriller Birnam Wood and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead sheds light on his acclaimed novel Harlem Shuffle and its forthcoming sequel Crook Manifesto. Audiences are invited to join in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending their thoughts via SMS to the Sydney stage. Bookings: Humanitix
SHOW UP
Roald Dahl's The Twits, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, May 27, 12pm and 6pm
Adapted for the stage by shake & stir theatre co, Roald Dahl's gruesome twosome The Twits are ready to delight and disgust, in equal measure. Mr and Mrs Twit are the nastiest couple you could ever hope (not) to meet. Both are on a quest to be meaner than the other - but, is there someone out there who can out-twit the Twits?
STAND UP
Ten monologues delve into the theme of imperfection. Fleur Cunningham, Leah Warburton, Trevor Matthews, Dan Carberry, Dan Gosling, Richard Routley, Natasha Quinn, Bev Lello and Jan Salter perform pieces with production by Margie Gleeson, Maggie Craven, Leisa Whyte, Jo O'Shaughnessy and Chris Lello.
WALK UP
Million Paws Walk, Hovell Tree Park, Albury, Sunday, May 28, from 9am to 2pm
Walkies anyone? Hosted by RSPCA Albury Branch, Million Paws Walk is back. Registration opens at 9am and the 500 metres to 5 kilometres walk (your choice) starts at 10am. Enjoy food, coffee and market stalls, RSPCA merchandise and games, all for a great cause.
STOCK UP
Europa Gully Orchard, Chambeyron Road, Stanley, Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 9.30am to 4.30pm
Pick your own new season apples and get your daily steps up. Pink Lady, Granny Smith, Fuji, King Cole, Europa Red, Jonathan, Five Crown, Mutsu, Golden Delicious and Gala will be on offer for $2.50/kg. Chestnuts are also available for $5/kg.
DANCE UP
Wangaratta Festival of Dance troupe day, Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, Saturday, May 27, 9am to 9pm
Everybody dance now! Scores of dance troupes from throughout the Border and North East will perform at Wangaratta Festival of Dance this weekend. Troupes run on Saturday with solos on Sunday. Entry is free.
