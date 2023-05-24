Trying to obey the law of NSW is a time-consuming and frustrating business.
Last week via Service NSW (Albury), I attempted to register a trailer. Nothing grand, just a small trailer and only used for trips to the local waste management facility.
After five hours of trying to wade through registration numbers, year of purchase for the trailer, various code numbers that must be prominently displayed on the trailer, full names plus multiple identification and verifications etc - you guessed it - the trailer remains unregistered.
We never made it to the inspection stage because Service NSW required my passport - in addition to my licence and Medicare cards - to verify my middle name.
This form of bureaucratic idiocy imposed on those trying to be law-abiding is stifling our lives and serves to make NSW much less appealing than it would otherwise be.
In the meantime, my five hours with Service NSW is time I shall never get back.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The wellbeing and mental health of Australians have been significantly impacted by the mounting pressures they have faced in recent years. It is crucial that we acknowledge and address the hardships our communities are enduring.
Amidst these challenges, there is a dedicated army of individuals working tirelessly to improve mental wellbeing. The Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney, aims to honour those making ground-breaking contributions in advocacy, research, and community service.
Nominations are now open, and we strongly encourage individuals from every corner of Australia to join us in paying tribute to the mental health heroes in their communities. Whether it be a researcher shedding light on innovative treatments, an advocate fighting for policy change, or a community service provider making a tangible impact, their efforts deserve recognition.
To nominate someone for the Australian Mental Health Prize, please visit australianmentalhealthprize.org.au. Submissions close on July 17.
Let us unite as a nation to honour those making a profound difference in the lives of others. Together, we can foster a society that values mental health and provides support to those in need.
