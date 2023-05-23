A mixed bag for Brad Jones Racing on tight Tassie track

Brad Jones lamented "one that got away" as the Supercar teams packed up on Sunday night after a weekend of racing at Tasmania's Symmons Plains circuit.
Having struggled at the previous round in Perth two weeks ago, where the team scored just one top 10 finish from three races, BJR's Andre Heimgartner was quick out of the blocks in Saturday's race, qualifying fifth.
He was on the pace early in the race pushing the leaders hard then, with the benefit of a 1.8 second pit stop for new tyres he drove his way to second, less than a second from winner Will Brown.
Sunday proved to be another story though, with poor qualifying hampering his weekend. The tight and short nature of the track makes overtaking difficult and starting down the order led to a number of skirmishes that sent him off the track. It was always going to be hard to recover from the back of the field, and he was only able to add 12th and 17th placings.
"The series is so close this year, less than 2/10ths of second between the top 10 in qualifying, that the slightest error and you're at the back of the pack and your day is done," Jones said. "It was a frustrating weekend for us as we had genuinely fast cars, as we proved on Saturday, but didn't make the most of it - it was one that got away. But it was a strong recovery after a tough weekend in Perth, so there's lots of positives."
Heimgartner said car setup changes helped them unlock the speed in the BJR Camaro.
"The setup is back to how I like driving the car and what we used mostly last year. So we got a bit misled from Australian Grand Prix stuff and that sort of tanked Perth a bit. But it's great to come here and have some good speed obviously to get second on Saturday and have some good race pace."
Despite the weekend's troubles, Heimgartner maintains seventh in the Supercars Championship one spot ahead of Albury's David Reynolds, who had his worst weekend of the year so far with a best result of 12th in Sunday afternoon's race.
A gear shift failure in qualifying on Saturday started the weekend off badly for Reynolds and he was playing catch-up from then on. Suffering right rear damage on the opening lap of Sunday's first race after contact with Van Gisbergen saw him puncture the right rear and re-join a lap down and finishing in 23rd. Twelfth in the last race of the weekend helped him maintain his top 10 in the championship.
"Poor qualifying on Saturday meant we were buried down in 23rd - so pretty much second last," Reynolds said. "We didn't get a real read on the car on Saturday, so we made a bit of a swing going into Sunday, and it didn't really pay off.
"We are off to Darwin next though and I am really looking forward to it; nice warm climate and can't wait to get there."
