A mixed bag for Brad Jones Racing on tight Tassie track

"The series is so close this year, less than 2/10ths of second between the top 10 in qualifying, that the slightest error and you're at the back of the pack and your day is done," Jones said. "It was a frustrating weekend for us as we had genuinely fast cars, as we proved on Saturday, but didn't make the most of it - it was one that got away. But it was a strong recovery after a tough weekend in Perth, so there's lots of positives."