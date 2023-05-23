BENAMBRA MP Bill Tilley says it's "appalling" the Victorian government is "celebrating" the end of native logging in the state when it has cruelled the jobs of timber workers at Corryong.
Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing said the government had to act.
"We're not under any illusions about how difficult this will be, but ongoing litigation and the impact of bushfires, which decimated more than 1.5 million hectares around the state, have left us with no choice and it would be irresponsible and disrespectful for us to not actually provide communities with the certainty that they deserve," Ms Shing said.
Corryong's Walkers Sawmill has already announced it will close with Benalla's Ryan and McNulty the other processor in the North East which receives native wood.
Ryan and McNulty, which has around 100 employees, did not reply to The Border Mail yesterday but Corryong mill owner Graham Walker said it had been using timber from NSW in recent months.
Under the Victorian plan, mills will be able to continue to process interstate wood.
Mr Tilley said the government was "celebrating the end of the native timber industry in the budget ... that's appalling, that's 25 people in Corryong without a job".
Fellow Opposition member, Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland said importing timber was more harmful to the global environment.
"We're going to be importing timber from industries that are not regulated, that is far worse," Ms Cleeland said.
Mr Walker was shocked by the move to fast-track the wind-down first set for 2030.
"It's a $7 billion industry, it goes right down to truck drivers and cleaners," he said.
"You can't fathom it, it's certainly knocked my mind out today."
Meanwhile, Mr Tilley has raised concerns about the partly-Victorian funded upgrade of Albury hospital not being mentioned in budget papers.
"Work wasn't supposed to start until 2024 but the absence in this budget tells me it's late 2024," he said.
The Health Minister's spokesman said it was not in the budget because it is being led by the NSW government and it would appear as a grant from Victoria in that state's financial plan.
Mr Tilley also said it appeared the Rutherglen bypass was "binned".
"There's $2.3 million still in the kitty, the same amount as last year, they haven't spent a cent in 12 months and now thrown it into the federal Labor's review," he said.
In a media release on North East spending, the government did not specify how much money would go on roads in the area.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.