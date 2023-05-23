The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Victoria quiet on McKoy Street-Hume Freeway cost amid criticism

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work being done in 2018 to alter the freeway-McKoy Street intersection ahead of the building of a fuel station at right. Now a dead end has been hit for a flyover.
Work being done in 2018 to alter the freeway-McKoy Street intersection ahead of the building of a fuel station at right. Now a dead end has been hit for a flyover.

THE Victorian government has declined to say how it determined an extra $190 million was needed to fix up the Hume Freeway-McKoy Street intersection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.