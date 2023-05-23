THE Victorian government has declined to say how it determined an extra $190 million was needed to fix up the Hume Freeway-McKoy Street intersection.
The Border Mail put questions to the office of state Transport Minister Jacinta Allan about the sum which the government has told the Commonwealth is needed to install an overpass and approaches at the west Wodonga site.
They went unanswered, with a spokesman saying early planning work had occurred before criticising the Coalition federal government of prime minister Scott Morrison which provided $168 million for the upgrade.
"The Morrison Liberal government's commitment was grossly insufficient to deliver the project," he said.
Indi MP Helen Haines called on the state to be transparent about its business case before also condemning Mr Morrison.
"We need more information from the Victorian government about how this figure was arrived at, and how it is so different from what was originally budgeted by the federal government," Dr Haines said.
"What is clear is that the former prime minister flew into Indi and announced this overpass, he was thinking more about buying votes than about making this road safe.
"The former government had done no planning and had no costings or business case and now we are paying the price."
But Benambra MP Bill Tilley said lack of resolve from the Victorian government was to blame.
"This Labor Government simply doesn't have the political will to do major infrastructure in the North East," Mr Tilley said.
"Does anyone believe that figure, almost $400 million, $358 million from the fed government and $42 million from the state, for one overpass?
"That's one and a half times what it cost for the Holbrook bypass - two interchanges and two dual carriageways for nine kilometres.
"You simply can't believe this Labor Government, not one word."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said the project was a hot potato between Canberra and Melbourne.
"It should have been built years ago when the money was first put up and it would have cost a lot less, but politics got in the way," Cr Mildren said.
"It really needs to be built and the bullet needs to be bitten to get a decision made."
The federal government is assessing the project as part of a review of commitments by its predecessor.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.