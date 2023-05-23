There must be a fair percentage of Border motorists, if not the majority, who are frustrated at the "dog's breakfast" that is the McKoy Street intersection with the Hume Freeway at West Wodonga.
Whether you hold safety concerns about trucks crossing multiple lanes or don't believe an 80kmh zone belongs on a highway such as the Hume, there is a common belief among drivers that the current set-up is less than ideal.
Most would agree that building a flyover is a sensible solution to the status quo but, equally, most would agree that, in the current financial climate, it needs to make economic sense, too.
Tuesday's revelation by The Border Mail that the Victorian government says another $190 million, on top of $168 million previously earmarked by the federal government, is needed to upgrade the intersection is a hammer blow to motorists hoping for a smooth ride.
At what point does the cost-benefit analysis deem the project dead in the water?
A cynic could suggest that the Victorian government never wanted the project, announced by Scott Morrison on the eve of the 2019 election, to proceed and that it is indeed "roadkill", as Benambra MP Bill Tilley said in March.
Indi MP Helen Haines hit the nail on the head when she said "it is a disgrace that we are now in this position", with no work occurring at the intersection in four years.
"It is outrageous that despite previously announcing they would contribute funding, there is no Victorian government financial commitment to the upgrade of McKoy Street," Dr Haines said.
"I am sick and tired of state and federal governments arguing over key infrastructure projects. Thousands of people drive through this dangerous intersection every day and they deserve better than this from the major parties at both levels of government."
That is strong language from Dr Haines.
While not exactly comparing apples with apples, the 9.5km Holbrook bypass which opened about a decade ago cost $247 million and new freeway ramps at Davey Road cost $16.5 million, which was $3 million under budget, about 18 months ago.
Who knows what the McKoy St work could cost in another 10 years? It's time to make a decision and stop treating Border motorists like a $358 million political football.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
