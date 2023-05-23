The Border Mail
McKoy Street-Hume Freeway: Political games on intersection drive us mad

May 24 2023 - 8:30am
The Hume Freeway intersection with McKoy Street which has been modified and seen a speed reduction to 80kmh on the interstate route instead of its standard 110kmh.
There must be a fair percentage of Border motorists, if not the majority, who are frustrated at the "dog's breakfast" that is the McKoy Street intersection with the Hume Freeway at West Wodonga.

