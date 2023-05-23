The Border Mail
Finley man loses brand new Harley Davidson after hitting 163km/h

By Local News
Updated May 23 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:42pm
Police have impounded the Finley man's Harley Davidson.
A Finley man has had his new motorbike impounded after being caught riding at 63km/h over the limit.

