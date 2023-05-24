Jail at home for 'ice' dealer who also had a stolen mountain bike stored at home

A drug supplier was found in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and a wad of cash when police searched her North Albury home.
Tammy Maree Payne, Albury Local Court has heard, had just given police a "no comment" when they asked her about drug possession.
The 44-year-old recently pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying a prohibited drug, for which she has now been handed a 12-month jail term.
She also admitted to charges of possessing a prohibited drug and to having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, for which she was convicted and fined $1460.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered that Payne serve her sentence, imposed for the drug supply matters, in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
She imposed a one-month nightly curfew as part of the order.
The court was told how police armed with a search warrant went to Payne's Plover Street home on July 20, 2022, about 9.50am.
They took this step "after receiving information" that Payne was involved in supplying illicit drugs.
In the living room police found a backpack containing a large number of resealable, small zip-lock bags, scales and assorted "drug paraphernalia".
In one bag was a small, blue and green table believed to be MDMA or ecstasy. Cocaine was also recovered.
They then went into Payne's bedroom, where they found a woman's handbag.
Inside was "a large amount of methamphetamine" in a clear, zip-lock bag. Also recovered was $2500 in cash.
Police then found a mountain bike stolen during a burglary at Albury High School in April, 2022.
The "ice" weighed 20.4 grams and the cocaine, nine grams.
