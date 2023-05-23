Worker stole $23,600 in cash from Wangaratta disability service

A disability worker who stole more than $23,000 from her employer has been told her actions were disgraceful.
Melinda Robinson, 42, claims she had lost $2000 in cash from the disability service that employed her, and was too scared to tell her boss.
Rather than admit to losing the money, Robinson attended a Westpac ATM on Murphy Street in Wangaratta and withdrew money from her employer's credit card.
She gambled the money in an apparent bid to win back the missing cash, and repay her employer, but continued to lose.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard the Home@Scope worker had gambled away the money.
The court heard Robinson withdrew $23,600 between July 18 and August 17 last year.
Each withdrawal was worth about $1000.
This is disgraceful ... you were in a position of responsibility and you breached that trust- Magistrate Peter Dunn
Police spoke to Robinson at the Wangaratta station on September 30.
She admitted to the 24 illegal withdrawals, and said she had a gambling addiction.
The 42-year-old lost her job of seven years as a result of her behaviour, and she now lives on government benefits in a caravan park in Moyhu.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said her client kept losing while gambling and was "terrified in telling her manager she lost the $2000".
Robinson has a previous dishonesty offence on her criminal record from 2017, which the court heard was related to Centrelink payments.
The court heard she had underestimated her income during that offending.
Magistrate Peter Dunn ordered the 42-year-old pay back the $23,600 taken from Home@Scope.
"Well Ms Robinson, this is disgraceful," he said.
"Whilst it's not completely clear to me, your role was to assist people.
"I don't know where the funding for Home@Scope comes from, maybe NDIS, I'm not sure, but you were in a position of responsibility and you breached that trust.
"You took money away from not only your employer, but from people, potentially, who deserve it far more than you."
Mr Dunn said his first thought on hearing the matter was to send her to jail, but decided against it.
"I've decided to give you this last opportunity," he said before imposing a community corrections order.
"Should you not comply with this or commit further offences, you'll only have yourself even more to blame."
Robinson must perform 120 hours of community work, which can be swapped for treatment and rehabilitation programs.
"Don't come back," the magistrate warned.
