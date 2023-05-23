The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Worker stole $23,600 in cash from Wangaratta disability service

By Wangaratta Court
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Worker stole $23,600 in cash from Wangaratta disability service
Worker stole $23,600 in cash from Wangaratta disability service

A disability worker who stole more than $23,000 from her employer has been told her actions were disgraceful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.