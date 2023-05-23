A woman who ran a major drug-dealing operation from her North Albury home has been committed for sentence almost two years after her prosecution began.
An application had been made on Tuesday, May 24, for a three-week adjournment in the case of Rebecca Marie Davies.
But this was rejected by Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who said a committal had to proceed given the significant delays in what nonetheless was a case of much "complexity".
Ms McLaughlin had been told that further time was required for Davies' charges to be certified.
Also, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Wagga defence lawyer Zachariah Tankard were still to settle on an agreed set of facts.
Davies, 28, was arrested and refused bail after a police raid on her Koonwarra Street home on July 22, 2021, uncovered 42 grams of methamphetamine and $42,392 in cash.
She had been selling drugs since the previous year, with her associates in the major supply ring also charged but having since had their cases finalised.
Davies was committed for sentence on eight charges, including supplying a prohibited drug at greater than a commercial quantity, with the balance of the 202 charges initially laid withdrawn.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Elliott Lloyd had sought, in conjunction with Mr Tankard, who was represented by solicitor Mark Cronin, the extra time.
But Ms McLaughlin said if the charge certification and facts could not be sorted, as eventuated, she would commit her for trial.
The case will be mentioned on June 30.
