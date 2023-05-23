The Border Mail
North Albury woman committed after appearing before court via video link to jail

By Albury Court
May 23 2023 - 7:15pm
North Albury woman Rebecca Marie Davies has been committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury for supplying methamphetamine.
A woman who ran a major drug-dealing operation from her North Albury home has been committed for sentence almost two years after her prosecution began.

