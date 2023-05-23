The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Raiders assistant coach Joel Price plays a match for Wahgunyah

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 24 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Price played for Wahgunyah last weekend after receiving a phone call from his good mate and coach of the Lions in Chris Willis.
Joel Price played for Wahgunyah last weekend after receiving a phone call from his good mate and coach of the Lions in Chris Willis.

Wodonga Raiders assistant coach Joel Price made a surprise appearance for Wahgunyah against Rutherglen last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.