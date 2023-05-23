Wodonga Raiders assistant coach Joel Price made a surprise appearance for Wahgunyah against Rutherglen last weekend.
With good mate Chris Willis recently appointed co-coach, Price answered a SOS call from his former Henty team-mate.
With Price having the weekend off from his Raiders' commitments with the Ovens and Murray interleague, the 40-year-old donned his trademark long sleeve jumper for the Lions.
The veteran wound back the clock to kick a goal of the year contender after swooping on a loose ball 50m out from goal, evading two would-be tacklers and slotting a banana from the boundary.
He also was awarded the mug after featuring in the Lions' best players.
Price said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
"Chris has been a good mate of mine since I coached Henty and I was only too happy to help out when he gave me a call to ask if I would be interested in playing," Price said.
"Willo actually came and played a few matches for me when I was coaching Violet Town before I went to Wodonga Raiders.
"I told him 'I don't think I'm going to make a difference being 40-years-old.'
"But I was happy to help out with a bit of leadership and the club lacks a bit of experience.
"The boys ended up giving me the mug and wanted me to stay for the ball later that night.
"But the old body was a bit sore and I headed home for a night on the couch."
Rutherglen won the clash by 82 points.
Price couldn't speak highly enough of the Lions' volunteers.
"From the outside looking in, you probably make assumptions about certain clubs," he said.
"But one thing that did impress me was the volunteers, especially the team manager and the trainers.
"They were really well organised and had brand new socks and shorts and a long sleeve jumper ready to go for me.
"You see the scoreboard every week and most people make the assumption that the club is a bit of a rabble.
"I was only involved with the club for the day but there are a lot of really good people involved and I was glad I made the effort to try and help out and play a game."
