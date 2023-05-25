The North East's alpine resorts are primed to welcome back guests for winter with huge snowfall overnight on May 26.
Mount Hotham received 12 centimetres, while a further 10 centimetres fell at Falls Creek.
"With 12 centimetres of snow overnight and our snow guns on full blast, things are looking very good for opening weekend on 10 June here at Hotham," Mount Hotham Skiing Company field marketing manager Emily Smith said.
"We are thrilled to welcome guests back in just over two weeks - bring it on."
Falls Creek Skiing Company field marketing manager Betony Pitcher was equally excited.
"We have woken up to an early winter wonderland in May, here at Falls Creek with 10 centimetre of snow overnight," she said.
"The Falls Creek village is looking as magical as ever and we cannot wait to welcome guests back on June 10."
Alpine Resorts Victoria chair Ali Wastie said the resorts were seeking to beat 2022's record numbers and grow the $1.1 billion industry.
"The 2022 season saw record crowds as Victorians rushed to take advantage of their post-COVID freedom and the great snowfalls,'' Ms Wastie said.
More than one million Victorians last season visited the six alpine resorts of Mount Buller, Mount Hotham, Falls Creek, Mount Stirling, Lake Mountain and Mount Baw Baw - the highest visitation in more than 10 years.
"We're looking to continue that momentum in 2023 as we seek to grow an industry which is worth more than $1 billion to the state's economy and sustains 10,000 regional jobs," Ms Wastie said.
With international borders open, resorts have begun to welcome back experienced Australian and foreign ski instructors from overseas to meet the demand.
Ms Wastie said an interesting trend was a desire for more mid-week skiing.
"More workers have greater flexibility to work remotely and during the hours of their choosing which is seeing a trend to more mid-week booking at the resorts, which we absolutely encourage," she said.
"Mid-week skiing is a great experience, and can also be cheaper, which is important with cost of living issues front of mind."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.