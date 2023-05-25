The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mount Hotham and Falls Creek operators welcome massive snowfall

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Hotham was blanketed by 12 centimetres on May 26. Picture by Mount Hotham Skiing Company
Mount Hotham was blanketed by 12 centimetres on May 26. Picture by Mount Hotham Skiing Company

The North East's alpine resorts are primed to welcome back guests for winter with huge snowfall overnight on May 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.