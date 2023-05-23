Drivers lucky to escape injury in two-car crash at Wahgunyah

Police are investigating the cause of a two-car crash at Wahgunyah on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the Rutherglen-Wahgunyah Road, north of Federation Way, about 6.30pm.
A four-wheel-drive with two people and a sedan with one person crashed, with both cars spinning out and hitting trees.
Acting Sergeant David Lalor said police, paramedics and SES members attended but all involved luckily escaped injury.
"It was just on dusk and it shows the importance of concentrating while driving, especially at a time of increased traffic and during those busier periods when people are travelling to and from work," he said.
"This incident could have been a lot worse but thankfully there were no significant injuries.
"It's important people pay attention and concentrate, especially with it getting darker earlier and with fog around."
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Nobody has been charged.
