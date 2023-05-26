Feature property | Large block with shedding

4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR
Situated in the popular estate of Ettamogah Rise is this four bedroom home on a large block.
The generous allotment of 1501 square metres means plenty of room and there's a good sized shed and lots of back yard space.
Constructed by Bridgewood Homes in 2018, the home features modern tones and a desirable northerly aspect from the rear yard.
Its location is approximately five kilometres to the Thurgoona Plaza and in the other direction only a little further to Centro Lavington. It is close to both primary and secondary schooling.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite bathroom and the additional bedrooms all have built-in-robes and ceiling fans.
There is a formal lounge room and open plan family/dining area.
The kitchen features 900mm cooking (gas cook top, electric oven), a dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
There is ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating.
Outdoors, the covered outdoor entertaining area looks out over the back yard, a large landscaped area ready for you to start your garden dreams.
There's a double lock-up garage with an automatic door and internal access to the house and a spacious separate shed (approximately 7m x 10m) which is fully powered with a roller door height of 3.1 metres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.