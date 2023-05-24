The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Border Music Camp returns to July school holidays at The Scots School Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Music Camp attendee and "camp mum" since 1992, Heather Street, and student camp attendee Rory Baines, 15, who are also Albury City Band members, welcome the return of the annual camp to the July school holidays in Albury. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Border Music Camp attendee and "camp mum" since 1992, Heather Street, and student camp attendee Rory Baines, 15, who are also Albury City Band members, welcome the return of the annual camp to the July school holidays in Albury. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A LONG-RUNNING gathering of music students in Albury is rallying after some COVID-interrupted years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.