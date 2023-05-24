A LONG-RUNNING gathering of music students in Albury is rallying after some COVID-interrupted years.
It had a two-year hiatus before that owing to global pandemic restrictions.
Border Music Camp attendee and "camp mum" to boarders since 1992, Heather Street, said the camp's return to winter was welcome especially by senior music students.
She said it was also a chance to recruit younger students, who might have stopped learning music in COVID-interrupted years.
"Generally around Albury-Wodonga there are fewer younger students learning instruments," she said.
"The ones who were playing instruments for longer were less impacted.
"Unfortunately, there was a drop-off among younger students but hopefully events like Border Music Camp will help re-invigorate things."
For beginner to advanced music students aged eight-plus, Border Music Camps attracts young people and adults nationwide.
Mrs Street said the mix of adults and students made the camp unique.
"It's a bit unusual to have a full week of learning and also to attract so many adult students on all sorts of instruments," Mrs Street said.
"It's great for the kids to be mixing with the adults too."
Musicians play in one of six large ensembles, with rehearsals and tutorials each morning.
All campers sing in a choir, under the direction of a specialist conductor.
This year's camp will end with public concerts on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8.
Camp bookings are now open with sponsorships available including some from Albury City Band.
