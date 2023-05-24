Specialist equipment is being used in the North East as part of the Inland Rail project to minimise disruptions to the community.
Construction contractor McConnell Dowell has introduced a smart device, known as a site hive, used to monitor noise, dust and vibration in real time at its Barnawartha North, Wangaratta and Glenrowan sites.
The device is designed to pick up on the sources of construction noise and provide reports of it on-site, so work can be altered if required.
Australian Rail Track Corporation Victorian projects manager Ed Walker said "a range of cutting-edge technologies" were being used to complete the Inland Rail works.
"The site hive allows us to keep on top of noise and vibration 'spikes' and work with our construction partners proactively to manage the impact," he said.
"The real time monitoring allows us to see levels remotely, which is a huge advantage on a project as geographically spread as ours."
McConnell Dowell environment and sustainability manager Steve Eeles said the site hive has already had a breakthrough.
"The device recently detected elevated levels of dust on-site, so we were able to respond quickly by increasing the use of the water cart," he said.
"We will keep local residents informed of all our upcoming construction activity and try to keep noise and vibration disruption to a minimum."
ARTC and Inland Rail officials visited Glenrowan in February 2023 to announce the start of construction for the project in Victoria, which included a higher bridge for the tourist town.
Any concerns about the project can be reported on 1800 732 761, by emailing victoriaprojects@artc.com.au or in person at Inland Rail shopfronts on Gladstone Street at Glenrowan on Mondays (12pm to 4pm) or Wangaratta on Norton Street on Thursdays (10am to 2pm).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
