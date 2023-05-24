A pair of Lavington properties have new owners after selling under the hammer on May 24.
A four-bedroom house on Danes Street had the attention of two parties.
An opening offer of $420,000 was taken by Ray White Albury North auctioneer James Kerley, before increases went back and forth in $10,000 increments.
The property steadily moved to $480,000, before a $5000 rise was accepted and matched to take it to $490,000, which got it on the market and was ultimately the winning bid.
A sale was also reached for a three-bedroom dwelling on Colley Street.
Just two bids were required to secure the property, with a $405,000 opener beaten by a $420,000 offer.
A modern kitchen was one of the key features.
The agency passed in the other two properties.
A four-bedroom place on Kemp Street kicked off at $370,000 and attracted four bids until it was passed in at $395,000.
Strong interest was shown in a five-bedroom home on Orchard Way, which included a 12.9-kilowatt solar panel system.
A first-up offer of $630,000 was accepted, before it rose to $655,000 and $670,000.
Three more $10,000 bids saw the property hit the $700,000 mark, before it was passed in for private negotiations.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.