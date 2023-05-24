Wodonga Raiders are banking on their two best players hitting form at the same time against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.
Former AFL midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen just needs to get through training on Thursday night, May 25, while Richmond has a bye in the VFL, allowing on-baller Tom Bracher to tackle the Albury Tigers.
Bracher has played the two games at Raiders, starring with 31 touches against Wodonga on Anzac Day and 43 against North Albury.
"His skills aren't just elite here, they're elite at VFL level," Raiders' coach Marc Almond praised.
"He played a game a month ago and in the match review for the members it said something along the lines of his ball use is clearly above anyone else's and we need it in his hands as much as possible."
Ellis-Yolmen, who played 48 games over an 11-year period with Adelaide and Brisbane, also played the Wodonga and North games, but wasn't at his best, due to injury, including a hamstring complaint.
However, he showed in his debut against Wangaratta Rovers in round two that his best is elite.
"He trained last night (Tuesday, May 23) and got through really well, he's just got to tick the boxes tomorrow night (Thursday, May 25) and hopefully he'll be right to go," Almond suggested.
And while naturally disappointed he hasn't had his star signing either on the field or not injury-impacted since mid-April, Almond is delighted with his impact.
"It's a lot more than what I thought it would be," Almond enthused.
"Most of the ex-AFL players come to the league with the right attitude and Cam certainly has, but he's also come here with an attitude to invest in the place from the get-go.
"His connection to the young guys has been excellent and that's probably been the most pleasing part, how quickly he's connected with the playing group and invested in the club."
Raiders are away to Albury.
