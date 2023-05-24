The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders hoping Cam Ellis-Yolmen returns from injury in O and M

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 10:54am
Cam Ellis-Yolmen has played three of Wodonga Raiders' five games, but was clearly hampered by injury in the last two appearances.
Wodonga Raiders are banking on their two best players hitting form at the same time against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 27.

