The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Belvoir Park playground extension unveiled for the first time in Wodonga

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 24 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Augustine's Primary School studnents were the first to play at the new playground at Belvoir Park, which is now open to the public. Picture supplied.
St Augustine's Primary School studnents were the first to play at the new playground at Belvoir Park, which is now open to the public. Picture supplied.

Children couldn't wait to try out the new equipment unveiled as part of a $1.1 million playground extension in Wodonga Wednesday, May 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.