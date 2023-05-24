Children couldn't wait to try out the new equipment unveiled as part of a $1.1 million playground extension in Wodonga Wednesday, May 24.
Mayor Ron Mildren was joined by students from St Augustine's Primary School for the official opening of the all-inclusive attraction at Belvoir Park.
Hannah Spiers, 7, said she was excited to be one of the first students to play on the equipment, noting her favourite so far was the dual-slide tower.
"It's pretty cool, I wish I could actually live here," Hannah said.
"It feels so special to be the first ones here."
Fellow student Ollie Hodgkinson, 7, said it was "super duper awesome".
He said - as he pointed out the playground equipment around him - it was "all so cool".
Cr Mildren said the playground was just the beginning for the city's ongoing redevelopment.
"It's great," he said, highlighting the cross-section of people from across the Wodonga community who had provided their input into the development.
Cr Mildren said it had been a "magnificent" process and that to have children also provide a genuine input was "pretty unusual".
Construction began on the extension to the playground in February, after delays caused by the flooding across the Border region late last year.
The design was finalised after consultation with more than 250 children, parents and carers.
Cr Mildren said the playground was great that it catered for children of all abilities.
"People love this place for the things it offers - the accessibility and toilets add to it and make it far better," he said.
"But they're not the things that create the initial attraction; (that comes) from the actual experience you get from the location."
Cr Mildren said the playground works made it a showpiece of the Wodonga community, something that had resulted from the "substantial amount of money" spent on it over the years.
