DAVEY Lane remembers discovering Pink Floyd before he was even a teenager.
The Australian musician and lead guitarist on You Am I said by age 15 he was even attempting to perform it at school.
"At about age 12, the first record that dug its mitts into my psyche was Wish You Were Here," he said.
"Later we had a school band and for a recital we thought it was a good idea to perform Shine On You Crazy Diamond. Mercifully, there was no recording of it back then!"
Fast forward three decades, Lane will join other members of supergroup Australian Rock Collective (ARC) - Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Mark Wilson (Jet) and Kram (Spiderbait) - as they embark on a national tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of arguably the most successful concept album of all time, Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon.
The Dark Side of the Moon tour follows ARC's renditions of Neil Young's Harvest and The Beatles' Let It Be live last year and the extended dates of The Beatles' Abbey Road tours in 2019-2020.
Lane said ARC members only chose albums they universally loved.
"The Dark Side of the Moon was a record that spoke to the very real parts of the human condition, loneliness and corporate greed," Lane said.
"It's still prescient today."
The Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd's eighth studio album, was released in 1973 and became one of the most influential albums of all-time. It was also Pink Floyd's commercial breakthrough.
