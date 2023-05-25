ONE of Australia's finest pianists, Aura Go, will join Sophie Rowell and Melbourne Chamber Orchestra musicians for a special concert at Yackandandah next week.
Music by two of the most-loved composers -Tchaikovsky and Mozart - will be revealed in Transformations on Saturday, June 3.
For this performance Melbourne Chamber Orchestra will play a Tchaikovsky work originally for piano solo with a string quartet and a Mozart piano concerto with the quartet and piano.
There's something for everyone in selections from Tchaikovsky's Album for the Young, with more than a dozen short songs inspired by toy soldiers, dolls and fairy tales, along with dances and lullabies.
The technical demands and delightful play of melody, rhythm and texture along with the subject matter identified in the titles make them ideal pieces for young people to play.
IN THE NEWS:
The collection was written for the composer's seven-year old nephew, Vladimir (Bob) Davdov.
Then experience Mozart's delicate blend of gaiety and melancholy in Piano Concerto No 17, written during his most successful year as a pianist-composer in Vienna (1784) and arranged for piano and string quintet.
In these lovingly crafted arrangements, the audience will hear this great music anew, with both works revealing their innate relationship with the conversation and intimacy of chamber music.
The concert at Yackandandah Public Hall starts at 8pm.
For bookings visit TryBooking.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.