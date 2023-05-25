A "hard worker" and "determined" were a couple of the descriptions used for Albury irrigation plumber Will Kelly when he got nominated for a major award.
Mr Kelly has now been shortlisted for the NSW Apprentice of the Year, with the winner to be announced on June 22.
The 22-year-old said he felt "very grateful" to receive such recognition.
"I'm grateful that my efforts and hard work has been noticed," he said.
"It was a real honour to be selected, but also a bit of a surprise as it was never something I originally set out to get. But it's a nice feeling."
Mr Kelly said turf and garden maintenance was "a big interest of mine".
"I thought it would be good to start a trade I would enjoy," he said.
"I knew it would help me largely with the study side if I really cared about what I was learning."
Mr Kelly said the job kept him busy, especially given the irrigation projects he was working on now could only be done at this time of the year.
"We have a number of projects on at the moment, this includes designing and installing new systems all over Albury," he said.
"The amount of different people you can work with and learn from is unmatched," he said.
Mr Kelly has also completed a certificate III in horticulture.
"As someone who had previously struggled in traditional education settings, I understood the importance of following the apprenticeship training pathway to further my education," he said.
"It shows my current and future employers the effort and commitment I've been willing to put in during my apprenticeship".
