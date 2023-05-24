The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lily Delahunty wired for success in apprenticeship at Jindera's NA Auto

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera's Lily Delahunty, 18, is kicking goals as a second-year apprentice in the auto-electrical trade. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Jindera's Lily Delahunty, 18, is kicking goals as a second-year apprentice in the auto-electrical trade. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Lily Delahunty says she's never really been into "girly girly things".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.