Lily Delahunty says she's never really been into "girly girly things".
The 18-year-old Jindera local just spent the weekend four-wheel driving with her grandfather, some mates and a few of their family's neighbours up Mitta way.
"We had a few issues but we got home safe," she says casually.
Lily dreams of travelling 'round Australia - in a four-wheel drive, of course; she's pretty proud of the Suzuki Jimny she saved for and bought brand new.
"I'm going to get a bull-bar and put some driving lights on it soon," she explains.
This quietly spoken, polite young woman is the only female in her TAFE automotive electrician course at Wagga.
It doesn't worry the second-year apprentice one bit.
"I reckon it is a male-dominated industry but I really don't care," she says.
Her "hard-working" and "inquisitive" nature has been a welcome addition to the family run NA Auto, at Jindera.
It was in Year 12 that Lily, who played Auskick as a kid and now plays netball for Jindera, "hit a bit of a downfall" and knew she didn't want to be at school anymore.
She'd done some work experience with a local electrician and liked the tradie environment.
Lily went online and applied for a few jobs and, by sheer luck, an auto-electrical job came up at Jindera.
With the shortage of skilled tradespeople causing headaches for a raft of industries in regional and rural areas, the Anderson family was thrilled to find a local who fit the bill.
NA Auto's Kathy Anderson recalls it was "an amazing coincidence" that Lily applied just at the right time.
"It was perfect - I rang (Lily's career advisor) and I didn't have to say who I was talking about - she guessed," Mrs Anderson says.
Son Robert, 25, says the family had no reservations about hiring a girl in what is a male-dominated field.
"I know it's not considered an inclusive industry but there's never been a barrier here I'd like to think," he says.
"Lily came for a week of work experience and was far more capable than any of the young men we've had.
"She's got an inquisitive nature and our job requires a genuine interest because we work on things that are not always seen."
And while Lily admits she "still has a lot to learn", she reckons she knows a "fair bit more about cars" than many boys - and girls - her age.
"My bosses (Neil and Robert) are always sending me things to read and they take the time to explain things," she says.
As for whether girls could well have the upper hand when it comes to performance in the workshop?
"Girls weigh the risks - you're not jumping the gun all the time," she says.
