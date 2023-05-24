Drink-driver's trip to KFC led to car rooftop rescue in floodwaters

A hungry drink-driver who became stuck on the roof of his submerged car in flood waters says he made several poor choices on the day.
Daniel Barry Vincent, 61, left his Bobinawarrah home and travelled on the Oxley Flats Road on October 15 last year.
Police were called when he drove his partner's Chrysler into floodwater near Taylors Lane on the outskirts of Wangaratta.
He was forced to climb onto the car's roof and hold a tree, and contacted emergency services to rescue him about 2.15pm.
SES members attended and Vincent was rescued.
He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.170.
He said he had been drinking wine from a cask and was heading to Wangaratta to get KFC.
The 61-year-old's licence was suspended on the spot.
"I just didn't think I drank that much," he told police.
Vincent was charged with drink-driving and careless driving, but the latter was withdrawn when he admitted to the alcohol offence.
"He's readily conceded he made a number of poor choices," lawyer Geoff Clancy said.
Wangaratta magistrate Peter Dunn noted such incidents put emergency workers in danger, with SES volunteers risking their lives at such events.
The court heard Vincent hadn't driven since the incident and would have to return to court to get his licence back.
He had a prior offence in 2009.
Mr Dunn cancelled his licence, backdated to the day of the offence, and imposed a $1200 fine.
There were several motorists in Wangaratta court earlier this week for offences including speeding, drug-driving and using unregistered vehicles.
Kayla Anne Niklaus was caught speeding in an unregistered Nissan Tiida on White Street, near Murdoch Road on October 14 last year.
She tested negative for alcohol, but had ice in her system.
Checks showed the car's registration had expired.
The 32-year-old said she was no longer using ice.
Mr Dunn said drugs and speeding were a dangerous combination, and fined her $1000 with a 12-month driving ban.
Arun Chacko, 21, also lost his licence for six months and was fined after being caught at 147km/h on the Hume Highway at Glenrowan on February 1 this year.
Andreas Stavrakis was also banned for three months after driving his friend's blue Lamborghini on the Hume at Byawatha at 138km/h on Boxing Day.
