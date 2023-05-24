The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Variety Bash travels to Lowesdale and Conargo Public School for lunch

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conargo Primary School students were thrilled to see so many cars come through their small town as well as characters and loads of entertainment. Picture supplied.
Conargo Primary School students were thrilled to see so many cars come through their small town as well as characters and loads of entertainment. Picture supplied.

A sandpit and a new library were some of special treats provided to remote schools doing it tough through the annual Variety Bash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.