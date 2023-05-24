A sandpit and a new library were some of special treats provided to remote schools doing it tough through the annual Variety Bash.
The fundraising car rally made pit stops at stop at Lowesdale Public School, north of Corowa, and Conargo Public, west of Jerilderie, as part of its national tour.
A major aim of the NSW event was to pay for much-needed equipment and resources for students across NSW and the ACT.
Conargo teacher Kylie Charlton said it was a good way for the community to get involved.
The school was presented with about $5000, which went towards building a new sandpit for the students as well as a soft falling mat for its ninja course.
Ms Charlton said the funding allowed for the completion of projects that the school might not otherwise have been able to afford, given the remote school had only nine students and limited funding.
"When the bash drivers came through they even had a go at the ninja course," she said.
Lowesdale was presented with funding for its library refurbishment, which helped give "students similar opportunities as larger schools".
Student learning support officer Courtney Kuschert said the school "jumped at the chance" to provide lunch for the charity, given the "generous work they do".
Both schools hosted a lunch for the convoy, which featured about 300 cars that organisers said were designed to delight little and big kids alike and included themes such as Nine NRL, Team Tonka and Spongebob Squarepants.
The Variety Bash will roll into 12 NSW schools along the way, delivering more than $80,000 in grants to meet each school's wish list.
For more information visit varietybashnsw.org.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.