The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Motorbike rider hospitalised after crashing into vehicle in Wodonga

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 24 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorbike rider hospitalised after crashing into vehicle in Wodonga
Motorbike rider hospitalised after crashing into vehicle in Wodonga

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after crashing into the back of a car in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.