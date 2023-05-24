Motorbike rider hospitalised after crashing into vehicle in Wodonga

A motorbike rider has been hospitalised after crashing into the back of a car in Wodonga.
Emergency crews were called to Beechworth Road, near Chenery Street, about 8.55am on Wednesday.
Senior Constable Adam Presutti said a vehicle in front of the female rider braked, and the bike hit the rear of the vehicle.
"They were travelling north and failed to stop and rear-ended the vehicle in front," he said.
"She was taken to Albury Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
The 23-year-old rider lives in Wodonga.
Senior Constable Presutti said speed wasn't involved with the crash put down to rider error.
"It's important people pay attention and don't follow too closely," he said.
"It's important to leave sufficient distance with the vehicle in front."
