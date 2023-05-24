The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thurgoona man with 'appalling' driving record handed jail time in the community

By Albury Court
May 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Crighton
Kyle Crighton

A Thurgoona crook jailed over shortened shotgun offences was free on parole for just three months when he got caught driving while disqualified.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.