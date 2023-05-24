A Thurgoona crook jailed over shortened shotgun offences was free on parole for just three months when he got caught driving while disqualified.
Kyle Crighton already had an "appalling" record for driving, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said this week, highlighting how he had never held a licence.
The now 20-year-old was released from jail on February 6 after completing a minimum 13-month term over a six-week crime spree in late 2021.
His maximum term of two years and one month included indicative sentences, confirmed by the District Court after a failed severity appeal, of eight to 10 months on the firearms charges that were laid in the wake of a police raid on a house in Southern View Drive, West Albury, on October 22, 2021.
Crighton has fronted Albury Local Court via a video link to Junee jail.
But this time his stay behind bars was significantly shorter, after Ms McLaughlin imposed a four-month intensive corrections order on Crighton pleading guilty to a prior offence of driving while disqualified.
He admitted also to a charge of using a vehicle with unauthorised number plates affixed.
Albury Council high-definition close circuit television cameras captured Crighton driving around Albury on May 15 in a distinctive blue station wagon.
But attached to the vehicle were a set of Victorian number plates stolen from a white Toyota Hilux by someone unknown.
The footage first captured Crighton driving north on Wagga Road, Lavington, at 10.12 am.
It clearly showed what he was wearing, something that made him stand out in similar footage of him going to the Thurgoona Country Club Resort at 10.22am.
He stayed in the pokies room "for some time".
Also shown was an electronic monitoring bracelet fitted to an ankle as part of a condition of him being released on parole.
He was arrested at the Newmarket Hotel in East Albury on May 18 about 9pm.
Crighton was also placed on two-month 8pm to 5am curfew as part of the order and must complete 50 hours of unpaid work.
