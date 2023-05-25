The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim had just collected some friends from restaurant in Albury's Dean Street

By Albury Court
May 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager 'smashed' car window as woman sat terrified at traffic lights in CBD
Teenager 'smashed' car window as woman sat terrified at traffic lights in CBD

A woman drove off terrified along Albury's Dean Street after a Melbourne teenager approached her car and smashed a window, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.