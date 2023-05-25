Teenager 'smashed' car window as woman sat terrified at traffic lights in CBD

A woman drove off terrified along Albury's Dean Street after a Melbourne teenager approached her car and smashed a window, a court has heard.
The woman had no idea who the man was, as he only came to her notice when a friend pointed him out minutes earlier.
That was when she was parked outside the Sweethearts pizza restaurant, having pulled up in a parking space on April 9 about 3am.
She had just arrived in order to give a lift home for three friends.
Police told Albury Local Court on Wednesday, May 24, that one of her friends, on arriving at her car, pointed out how a man inside the pizza parlour had begun arguing with him "for no reason".
When the woman stopped for a red traffic light at the Kiewa Street intersection, her friend wound down the window and called out to William Naismith: "Why were you trying to start on me?"
Naismith responded just as the victim's friend tried to wind the window up again.
The 19-year-old, of Altona North, walked over to the woman's 2003-model Toyota Echo and grabbed the passenger window with both hands.
This caused the glass to break then shatter, before falling to the floor inside the car.
Police said the driver, also 19, drove off in fear, deeply concerned that Naismith was going to cause more damage to the car or harm herself or her passengers.
Naismith continued to walk west along Dean Street, while the woman pulled her car into a parking space about 50 metres from the intersection.
Nearby hotel security alerted police, who arrested Naismith.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told that Naismith made full admissions to what he did.
"The accused told police he only damaged the window after he was threatened with a knife on Dean Street by one of the males in the vehicle."
Naismith did not appear, though provided written pleas of guilty to destroy or damage property and offensive behaviour.
Ms McLaughlin said Naismith must attend court for his sentencing on June 14.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.