Trainer Donna Scott says the lure for local trainers to race for $1-million in the Country Championships next year will force stables to make some tough decisions in the lead-up.
Racing NSW recently announced that the Country Championships will double in prizemoney from $500,000 to $1-million next year.
Scott said the dilemma trainers now face is what to do with their promising lightly raced gallopers over the spring.
To qualify for the heat of the Country Championships, eligible gallopers must not have won more than five races and can have no more than 20-starts.
"Don't get me wrong, any increase in prizemoney is welcomed by trainers, owners and participants," Scott said.
"I was surprised that it was given such a significant boost and it does throw the spanner in the works a bit in regards to how you target the race.
"Our Last Cash for example is lightly raced and is still eligible for the Country Championships having had 11-starts for four wins.
"But the qualifier is not until probably late February or early March next year so we haven't got too many more wins up our sleeve.
"Then if you don't race over the spring and save the horse for the Championships and you don't run up to expectations, you miss out on winning prizemoney in easier races.
"So it's certainly a juggling act not just for my stable but any trainer involved."
Scott revealed she had already had several inquiries from owners if the stable would be interested in taking over the training of horses in other stables to specifically target the Championships.
"With the increase in prizemoney, owners are looking to capitalise and I've already had a few owners ring me to enquire about training their horses," she said.
"But I'm fairly certain that the horse has to be in your stable for 12-months before the Championships so owners can't exploit the loophole.
"Even if an owner buys a horse online now, it's too late to qualify for the Championships next year because it hasn't been under the care of a trainer that is eligible for 12-months.
"I suppose that's one of the unique features of the Country Championships and it stops owners trying to buy horses to specifically target the race."
ALSO IN SPORT
Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trained horses boast a good recent record in the final of the Country Championships.
The Gary Colvin-trained Another One won the lucrative $500,000 final last year after also finishing runner-up in 2021.
Scott finished third with her mighty mare Bennelong Dancer in 2019.
While Wagga trainer Scott Spackman also managed a third placing with O'So Hazy in 2018.
