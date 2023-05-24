Q: It's been a promising start to the season with a 4-2 record to sit in fifth spot and you must feel like you have laid the foundations for a finals berth?
A: Internally we know it's too early to start talking about finals. It would have been nice to win our first round match against CDHBU. Last week we came up against a red-hot Osborne but we won't dwell on the loss and have moved on fairly quickly.
Q: Speaking of Osborne, how do you think the Tigers compare to last year?
A: They definitely look hungrier and have added a fair bit of class to their midfield with Matt McGrory and Dan O'Connell. The Tigers are always a tough-nut to crack at home where they are a five goal better side.
Q: Matt McGrory has turned quite a few heads with his early season form and looks to be one of the recruits of the season?
A: There's no doubt McGrory has all the attributes to be a top-liner in the Hume league and injects a fair amount of class into their midfield. A midfielder who kicks goals can be a match-winner. Just look at John Mitchell in the grand final last year.
Q: You are co-coach this year alongside Jack Duck. Has 'Duckie' been pulling his weight or was just after a title?
A: Ha ha, 'Duckie' has been a great addition and I think that's the future of coaching with an off-field coach alongside an on-field coach. We just try to free 'Duckie' up as much as we can on match-days so he can focus on playing.
Q: You face Billabong Crows on the weekend who look to be a dangerous proposition on their day, highlighted by their recent draw against the reigning premiers in Holbrook?
A: I don't think any side can afford to take the opposition lightly this season. I said to the boys at training recently that every match is a challenge and if you don't come to play, you will get beat.
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND SEVEN
Saturday, May 27
Culcairn v Howlong
CDHBU v Osborne
Lockhart v Holbrook
Henty v Jindera
Magpies v Brock-Burrum
RWW Walla v Bill. Crows
The Billabong Crows may have only won six matches last season but the injection of several recruits over the off-season including Nick Kelly and George Sandral has rival clubs nervous about facing the merged identity. If the Crows have finals ambitions these are the sort of matches they must start winning and the return last weekend of Al Austin will fuel their confidence of springing an upset against the Giants.
Verdict: RWW Giants by 17 points
