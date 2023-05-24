Out and About Magazine | Grab your gloves and beanie, we've got suggestions galore for winter fun

Head in any direction from Albury-Wodonga and you'll find a great visitor experience with scenery to match.
If you need some inspiration, read the latest edition of The Border Mail's Out and About Magazine, produced every quarter as the seasons change.
In the winter edition you can discover what's coming up in Mansfield, Chiltern, Falls Creek and Glenrowan over the coming months.
You can also find there's more to discover in Beechworth with the Stanley Pub (just beyond Beechworth) opening a new providore style store and cafe on site; well worth the drive!
If you hit the road north you can join the silo-water tower mural art trail, starting with a fairly new one in Walla Walla before viewing another three larger than life water tower features in Lockhart, Yerong Creek and Milbrulong.
Our Alpine ranges come to life during winter as the ski lifts start to turn and adventure seekers head to the hills en masse; but it's not all about snow! We take a look at what you can enjoy in Bright without trekking the mountain as well as looking at some fun events coming up in Mansfield.
Closer to home, Wodonga's Amanda Kotzur invites you to take a stroll along High Street and discover some shopping delights such as her beautiful store Style Supply Co. Junction Place is a great place to start your wander in Wodonga; pick up a hot drink, meet up with friends and take a look around.
If all that's not enough to get you started, why not lock the Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest in to your calendar - August 25 to 27 at the Wodonga Racecourse. This is a great chance to plan your next getaway and look at new products the caravan and camping industry has to offer.
Read the full edition here or call in to one of the visitor centres in the region for your FREE 32 page printed copy.
