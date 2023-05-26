Title-chasing Albury Hotspurs are proving that age is just a number.
Nine of the Spurs players who took on Albury United last weekend were aged 16 or under yet it's the young women in yellow and black who hold a nine-point lead at the top of Division 1.
Drawn from Albury High, Xavier High, James Fallon, Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Catholic College Wodonga and The Scots School, the students are juggling their sporting aspirations with academia and some grand plans for the world of work.
For example, 16-year-old Roisin Wilson wants to train to be a neurosurgeon.
"I have always loved school," she said.
"But it's really good to have soccer for balance because it helps with physical and mental health.
"It's a lot of fun because I know the girls so well through school.
"They've always been so supportive and it's fun to get out on the field with them."
Keely Halloway, 16, is another of the Hotspurs players tackling Year 11.
"It can be really hard at school but then you come here with a good group of girls and it's a good break," Halloway said.
"I learn off the older girls in the team but I can also help the younger ones who are coming through."
At 17, Daisy Tuksar is a relative veteran of the side.
"I don't mind school but sometimes I'd much prefer to be at soccer," she smiled.
"I have a few different options but I'm hoping to become a physio.
"When (sister) Ava did her knee, that really made me want to help bring other people back to sport.
"Coming here is the highlight of my day, seeing all the girls."
Alex Ventress is one of six Albury High School students in the squad but the bond with her team-mates from other schools is just as tight.
"I love hanging out with the girls at soccer," Ventress said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"You'll see us down the street, hanging out.
"It's nice to have someone there that's not at school and have a good distraction.
"There are lots of late nights, especially after trainings, and it does get a bit stressful trying to balance school, sport and work."
Just as when they have the ball at their feet, it's about taking the smart option.
"Sometimes you've got to miss that one training to get an assignment in or the other way round, put soccer first if you have a big game on the weekend," Halloway said.
"I definitely want to travel and then go to uni, something in criminology and law."
The quartet insist, though, they'll all find their way back to Hotspurs if study and jobs do take them away in future.
Brad Howard's side face Wodonga Diamonds at La Trobe University on Sunday, kick-off 11.20am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.