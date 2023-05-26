Helping people who need it the most is just one reason recent graduate Rachel Martin wanted to get into psychology.
But it was also wanting to fill the gap in accessible and affordable psychology, especially given a skyrocketing in demand across the Border region.
Ms Martin, who works at Gateway Health as part of the counselling and support team, said she enjoyed being able to support people who could not access private practice.
"There's certainly a lack of affordable options locally and that can be a really hard point for some people," she said.
Ms Martin said in regional areas that included difficulty in accessing assessments and diagnoses, as well as being able to obtain long-term support.
"My work allows me to grow, learn and develop," she said.
"It's generally the ones that need it the most that can't afford it.
"I've always wanted to stay in the area, the goal was to stay in the region once I graduated as all my family and friends are here too."
Ms Martin graduated from La Trobe University, as did Chantelle Nixon, another to begin her professional career on the Border.
Psychology professor Leah Brennan, of the university's school of psychology and public health, said providing students with a local opportunity to complete the study needed to become a psychologist promoted retention of those skills in the local community.
"Now more than ever we need well-trained, high-quality psychologists in our regional and rural communities," she said.
"From a bachelor of psychology, fourth year, and a master of professional psychology, Albury-Wodonga students can complete their academic journey without needing to relocate."
Ms Nixon graduated with a bachelor of psychological science and bachelor of psychological science with honours from the Albury-Wodonga campus.
"I always wanted to continue on to be a psychologist," she said.
"But I think knowing that I was able to continue with La Trobe and not having to change universities or make a big move to Melbourne helped that.
"My plans for the future are to definitely keep working rurally.
"It's beneficial for clients who are often on a long waiting list to be able to be seen quite quickly."
Ms Martin said demand for public health services tended to be lengthy, regardless of the help being sought.
"I'm taking it all as it comes," she said of her new role.
"I have the skills and training I need to help the people that really really need it and I think that's really important.
"I love the job and the career. It's very challenging but it's well worth it."
Ms Martin said it was a career she always knew she wanted too do, "people would come to me for an ear to listen or shoulder to learn on".
"It's one of those things you become drawn to, and I became hooked and found it interesting," she said.
She said was happy to start her career at Gateway, to gain real experience from people who need support.
"There's some good apps for young people, as well as chat and online services and crisis support."
