A North East Guides group will celebrate its centenary on Sunday, May 28, to recognise its service to the community.
Tallangatta Guides was registered on May 28, 1923, and its beginnings were credited to Enid Taylor, who at the age of 12 or 13 is said to have paid a visit to Government House, Melbourne.
Enid spoke to the Governor's wife, Lady Stradbroke, on the subject of guiding and proceeded to tell her how she would like to see the movement come to Tallangatta.
It piqued the interest of Lady Stradbroke and she contacted Mary Butt, the wife of a banker in the town, who in turn reached out to Isabel McKay.
Mrs Butt became the first district commissioner, Mrs McKay was appointed Guide captain, while Winifred Perry and Grace Pearce were first lieutenants, which showed Enid's visit was worthwhile.
Guide leader Maree Peters, who has held the role for 25 years, first joined Tallangatta Guides when she was eight.
"I've been hooked from the start. My mum was a Guide leader, so it runs in our family," she said.
"I was in there as a leader prior to having my children and I stepped away for a while until my daughter turned six years old, and could join herself. I then went back in as a leader and I've been there ever since, and she's now 22.
"The opportunities that it provides the young people here in Tallangatta are fantastic.
"The experiences that they get and the skills they learn, it's about teaching them leadership skills, patrol work, there's so much. It provides a place where they can come and learn a whole range of skills and develop their leadership skills."
Guides met in the fire brigade hall at Old Tallangatta, but as the changeover from the old town to the new proceeded, gatherings were also held at the Odd Fellows Hall.
The Jehovah's Witness Hall hosted meetings in later years, before the group moved to its present location at the showgrounds.
Mrs Peters said Tallangatta Guides, which has a membership of 24, commenced centenary celebrations at the start of the year.
"These activities have included sharing lamingtons on Australia Day, some fun games with families at the Tallangatta Show, a birthday party with residents at Bolga Court (aged care facility) and sharing Anzac biscuits on Anzac Day," she said.
"They have been a simple gesture to thank the community for their support over the past 100 years."
A community event is planned at the Tallangatta Triangles on Sunday, May 28, with a variety of stalls, free activities and a memorabilia display, which was set up last week at the Tallangatta Integrated Community Centre.
Mrs Peters also revealed plans to unveil two plaques for trees that were planted in the Triangles by Guides when the town moved in 1956.
"We are hoping to see many past Guides and leaders and their families in attendance," she said.
The free event runs from 10am to 2pm.
