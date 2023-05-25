The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tallangatta Guides to celebrate 100 years with community event

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tallangatta Guides' Amelia Pirie, Layla McErlain, Pyper Curphey, Charli Kearney, Maia Lenehan, Isabel Fahey and Eloise Hicks are set for the centenary celebrations on Sunday, May 28. Picture supplied
Tallangatta Guides' Amelia Pirie, Layla McErlain, Pyper Curphey, Charli Kearney, Maia Lenehan, Isabel Fahey and Eloise Hicks are set for the centenary celebrations on Sunday, May 28. Picture supplied

A North East Guides group will celebrate its centenary on Sunday, May 28, to recognise its service to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.