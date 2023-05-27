Allan Monshing has memories that give him a deep sense of gratitude.
But for this hop farmer, who has spent 50 years in the industry, it's now time to "hang up the boots" and retire.
Mr Monshing was only 19 when he was called to work at Rostrevor Hop Gardens, now owned by Hop Products Australia, after leaving Myrtleford High School in 1973 to follow the family footsteps where his father, sisters, brothers and grandfather worked.
"It's been a Monshing connection from the original owners," he said.
Nestled in the middle of Eurobin, Rostrevor Hop Gardens was established in the 1890s by William and Ernest Panlook.
Mr Monshing said a lot had changed since his grandfather Gordon was the farm's blacksmith.
His father, Reg, also worked on the farm from an early age, rising to the position of manager.
"I started working as a farm labourer when I first began and then moved up to a farm foreman," he said.
"When my father retired I took the role as assistant manager."
Mr Monshing now operates as the farm manager, that is before he decided to retire on his 50th harvest on the property, which is one of the oldest continuously operating hop farms in Australia.
"It's about time I sit back and retire," he said.
"It was always really exciting to be a part of the Monshing generation and moving through the business.
"But it's time to hang up the boots and let others move into the business."
Mr Monshing spoke about his time "right back to the hand-picking days".
"I remember my mum hand-picking the hops in the field," he said.
"Then I remember the days of mechanical harvesting. It took a lot of labour, and still does.
"Then in 2009 we moved into a different direction, because originally we were targeting growing hops for the alpha market with mainstream bitter beers.
"But then we started heading into the direction of the craft brewing industry."
Mr Monshing said that had taken off, especially with the variety of different flavours.
"The property is close to 600 hectares now, with two processing facilities," he said.
Mr Monshing said life was a lot more simpler when he began, noting the changes and push of safety and insurance, "but it's needed to happen".
"It's been challenging moving through the years and the different roles I've taken," he said.
"But the community and my family have been extremely important, especially the family connections with the Monshings and the Panlooks."
Mr Monshing and his wife, Gail, who worked on the farm for 32 years, are very much looking forward to "Christmas somewhere on a beach or in the UK".
"We are going to have a fairly good holiday somewhere," he said.
"Hops grow in the summer not the winter, so we've always been working and never been able to go away very far.
"We've got two children - a daughter in Wodonga and a son in the UK - as well as two grandchildren and we want to go see them and not be on FaceTime."
Mr Monshing said it had been an up and down journey, with "either oversupply or undersupply for many years, until we moved into craft beer, it's pleasing that the industry is still going strong in the valley".
He said he wanted to thank former manager Graham Hughes, who "taught me a lot about hop growing".
"I've got a lot of appreciation," he said.
"The great thing now is to move on and get some new blood in the system.
"My first cousin's son is working here and his wife; they're probably the new generations of the Monshings coming through."
