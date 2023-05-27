The Border Mail
Rostrevor Hop Gardens' Allan Monshing to retire after 50 years in hop farming

By Sophie Else
May 27 2023 - 1:00pm
Allan Monshing is looking forward to retirement after his 50th harvest and now has his sights set on "a much needed holiday" with wife Gail. Picture by Andy Rogers.
Allan Monshing has memories that give him a deep sense of gratitude.

