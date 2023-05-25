INDI MP Helen Haines is confident the Voice to parliament will result in positive changes at a grassroots level for Indigenous Australians.
Her optimism was expressed in a speech to parliament this week where she also acknowledged her constituents had concerns about the mechanics of the Voice.
Dr Haines was speaking as part of debate on the bill for the Voice referendum to be held later this year.
She said Aboriginals have been failed by "poorly designed yet expensive policies which miss the mark or sometimes actually make things up far worse are not good for First Nations people and they are not good for our country".
"It's important to be clear: positive impact cannot happen overnight," Dr Haines said.
"But I am confident the Voice will bring about positive change on the ground."
Dr Haines said the idea was driven by Indigenous people rather than MPs.
"This is not the government's or the Prime Minister's idea.
"Some in this place like to use tricky language to pretend that this proposition is elitist. This is wrong."
Dr Haines noted the bill did not flag detail of the Voice beyond its advisory status.
"It is the right process for Australians to be asked to vote now on the principle, the goal, the aspiration of a Voice to parliament and for parliament to make decisions on the detail," she said.
Nevertheless, Dr Haines acknowledged voters in Indi had queries.
"My constituents might tell me that they still have questions about the detail or that they're worried a Voice will create no practical change to improve lives," she said.
"These are valid concerns, and it's our job as parliamentarians to share reliable information to make sure that every Australian is making a truly informed decision."
Dr Haines said while employed by Melbourne University's rural health department she worked with the Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative and saw it successfully providing health and welfare services.
"(This) taught me what is really so obvious: when Aboriginal people have agency to determine their future and to respond to their needs in a culturally safe way, you see success, you see impact, you see empowerment and you see change," she said.
Debate on the referendum bill will continue next week before a final vote and then consideration in the Senate.
Farrer MP and deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley is not on a list to speak about the bill, but may do so on it next week.
"The Liberal Party supports the bill, which relates to the actual staging of the referendum and giving Australians a say but we continue to oppose the currently divisive proposal," a spokesman for Ms Ley said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.