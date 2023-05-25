The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

MP Helen Haines talks Indigenous Voice referendum in parliament

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Haines says it is wrong to say the Indigenous Voice to parliament is a Canberra initiative, pointing to it having evolved from the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017.
Helen Haines says it is wrong to say the Indigenous Voice to parliament is a Canberra initiative, pointing to it having evolved from the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017.

INDI MP Helen Haines is confident the Voice to parliament will result in positive changes at a grassroots level for Indigenous Australians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.